Councillors says MBE honour highlights the need to campaign for rural services

Councillor Heather Kidd MBE

The citation says that Councillor Kidd was given the honour for her service to rural communities.

The Lib Dem Shropshire councillor for Chirbury and Worthen, said the honour highlighted how important it was to fight to ensure rural areas had the same services as urban areas, whether for health, roads, broadband or mobile phone signals. She has a record for fighting for fair health services across the county.

"Rural areas are alas all too often forgotten," she said.

“This award recognises that rural communities need a voice. I’m accepting this award not just for myself but for all those who work tirelessly, often in a voluntary capacity, for their communities across Shropshire and seldom get any recognition.”

A former teacher in Bishop's Castle, she also produced the Chirbury newsletter.

"If I saw something was wrong I would write about it or contact the authorities or maybe start a petition," she said.

"That led to people contacting me if they had any problems and then to being asked to stand for the council."

She was South Shropshire district councillor for Chirbury 1997-2007 and has been Shropshire councillor for Chirbury and Worthen from 2009 to the present.

When she was the leader of South Shropshire District Council from 2001 to 2007 she oversaw the introduction of many innovative schemes, including a ground breaking initiative to provide affordable homes for local people.

“Having spent 25 years trying hard to stand up for this sparsely populated area, I am delighted to accept this award. There has never been a more important time to highlight the problems of rural people in Shropshire," she said.