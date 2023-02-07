Queen Consort Camilla to visit Shropshire next week

The Queen Consort will be visiting Telford

Camilla, Queen Consort, will be welcomed to Southwater in Telford on Tuesday, February 14.

During her visit she will attend Southwater One Library where she will meet and thank staff and representatives from local outreach and voluntary groups for their contributions to the community.

The occasion will also see Her Majesty unveil a stone for Telford Veterans’ Trail, as well as a plaque to commemorate the visit.

Telford & Wrekin Council leader, Councillor Shaun Davies, said there was huge excitement about the visit – which would create lasting memories for all those who are part of the occasion.

He said: "We are grateful to Her Majesty The Queen Consort for visiting Telford. This will be an historic moment and one that all those who attend will remember for a long time.

“I am delighted that she will thank staff and representatives from eight of our local outreach and voluntary groups for their great contribution to the community.

“These groups do so much for the residents of Telford and Wrekin and will demonstrate the community spirit we have here in the borough that makes it such a fantastic place to live.”

On arrival, Her Majesty will be greeted by local schoolchildren and welcomed to Telford by the sound of Abraham Darby Show band playing in the square.

On the ground floor of the library she will first be introduced to members of Read Easy, a volunteer reading support group for adults, and representatives of Telford Interfaith Council.

On the first floor, Her Majesty will meet representatives of Telford Crisis Support, who provide a food bank and support services for individuals and families in crisis, and Telford After Care Team (TACT), which supports adults in recovery from addiction.

Her Majesty will then meet charities, STAY and Maninplace, which provide housing & support services for the homeless and vulnerable people.

She will go on to meet representatives of Shropshire Youth Support Trust (SYST), which offers holistic, bespoke support to young people who are not in education, employment, or training and ambassadors of PODS (Parents Opening Doors), a group dedicated to involving and supporting families with a child or young person with disabilities or additional needs.

The Queen Consort will then meet volunteers of East Shropshire Talking Newspaper, which provides a news and features audio service for the visually impaired, and volunteers from In Kind Direct, who support vulnerable/in crisis people with donated products.

Finally she will meet Erica Hanson, Cpl Royal Logistics, veteran and founder of the Telford Veterans Trail, before unveiling a commemorative stone for for the route which will be set into the trail in the park.