'Dated and tired' Telford church to get 'fresh and modern' facelift under plans

A Telford church is set for a facelift after council planners gave the green light to its renovation plans.

Plans for a number of external alterations at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Wrockwardine Wood were submitted to Telford & Wrekin Council earlier this year.

The proposal outlined a package of works aimed at modernising the building on Plough Road, which has been used continuously as a place of worship since 1967.

The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses on Plough Road. Photo: LDC Design/Watchtower

According to the application, the scheme includes replacing the existing green‑tinted metal roof with a new insulated grey roof, adding a flat‑roof entrance porch, and installing new aluminium entrance and fire exit doors. The front elevation would also be re-rendered, with cladding added to the gable end to “enhance the roadside appearance”.

The plans state: “These changes will significantly improve the building’s appearance, replacing the current green-tinted roof and dated facade with a modern finish that complements nearby residential and commercial properties.”

The works also include replacing floodlights with low-level LED wall lights and minor internal layout changes.

Now, Telford & Wrekin Council have approved the plans, stating the "dated and somewhat tired appearance" of the building would be "enhanced" by the "fresh and modern" changes.

The full application is available to view online on Telford & Wrekin's planning portal using reference number: TWC/2026/0037