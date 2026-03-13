Wye Valley livestock farm on the market with a guide pride of £950,000

Dernol Farm, Llangurig

Dernol Farm, Llangurig, near Llanidloes is being sold by agents Halls for brothers Glyn and Gerald Price who are retiring from active farming.

The family is retaining residential dwellings and the main farmyard and will continue to occupy these.

On offer are 74.18 acres of lowland pastureland, 67.88 acres productive hill grazing land, two modern livestock and fodder storage buildings and a concrete yard.

The farm has been run as a sheep enterprise for the past 10 years with around 40 acres of mowable ground

The pastureland lies in one block with the 74.18 acres of valley bottom ground running from just over 800 to 1,000 feet above sea level. The hill grazing land adjoins are from around 1,100 to 1500 feet above sea level.

The majority of the land is well fenced and benefits from natural water supplies from streams and springs.

“This is a great opportunity to acquire a highly desirable livestock farm set in some of Mid Wales' most beautiful and dramatic countryside,” said James F. Evans, a director of Halls who manages the company’s Welshpool office.

“Dernol Farm enjoys an idyllic, rural location, situated in the Upper Wye Valley midway between Rhayader and Llangurig, alongside the A470 road,”

The farm buildings included in the sale are situated to either side of the farmstead. The main, steel portal frame, multi-purpose building has cubicles and loose housing areas with a gated, concrete yard to the front while the timber sheep shed has stoned floor.

Viewings are by appointment with Halls on Tel: 01938 555552 and potential buyers must submit written tenders to Halls Holdings, 14, Broad Street, Welshpool, SY21 7SD or by email to welshpool@hallsgb.com by 12 noon on Friday, April 24.