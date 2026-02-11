Former north Shropshire bone works among properties 'ripe for modernisation' going under the hammer at auction

The former bone works in Maesbury Marsh, near Oswestry, processed animal bones, hooves, and horns from slaughterhouses into products like agricultural fertiliser (bone meal), glue, gelatin, and fats.

With a guide price of £100,000 to £125,000, it is described by Halls as “a rare and characterful” property offering an exciting self-build opportunity to create a bespoke home in an attractive, canal side setting.

With full planning consent for a four-bedroom dwelling, the 0.28-acre, semi-rural site enjoys a canal-side position with single mooring rights and is offered with no section 106 sale price restriction.

The Former Bone Works, Maesbury Marsh, near Oswestry

The site has an allocated garden area, brick-built structures and chimney stack reflecting its industrial heritage.

Halls is seeking to continue its successful run of auctions on Friday, February 27, with properties and parcels of land entered from across Shropshire and Worcestershire including a host of properties "ripe for modernisation".

Bodwela Cottage, Pant, Oswestry.

Properties include 28 Essex Road, Church Stretton (£145,000-£165,000), a detached, two-bedroom bungalow on a large plot; 23 Queensway, Wem (£65,000-£85,000), a two-bedroom, mid-terrace home; 6 Sun Grove, Wem (£125,000-£150,000), a two- or three-bedroom detached bungalow; 22 Hawkstone View, Tilstock, Whitchurch (£80,000-£110,000), a one-bedroom, semi-detached home; 21 Hawkstone View, Tilstock, (£110,000-£130,000), a spacious three-bedroom, semi-detached house; 22 The Wheatlands, Baschurch, Shrewsbury (£70,000-£90,000), a two-bedroomed, semi-detached home in a popular village; and 36 Birch Grove, Ruyton Xi Towns (£70,000-£80,000), a two-bedroom first-floor apartment.

Other properties include Bodwela Cottage, Pant, Oswestry (£140,000-£160,000), a substantial, four-bedroom, detached home on a one-acre plot; 37 Dalelands West, Market Drayton (£110,000- £130,000), a three-bedroom, semi-detached home with a spacious rear garden; and 6 Crosemere Crescent, Cockshutt, Ellesmere (£135,000- £155,000), a three-bedroom, semi-detached house with wraparound gardens.

Two lots of agricultural land on offer include 15.67 acres at Burnt Pitt, Stottesdon, near Kidderminster (£170,000- £175,000), which comprises two versatile parcels ideal for grazing livestock with roadside access off Harcourt Lane.

The other 2.7-acre parcel of land is The Bottom Meadow near Meadow View, Tybroughton, Whitchurch (£25,000-£30,000), which again is ideal for grazing animals, has direct road access and borders Iscoyd Brook.

To view the properties and land and for more information about the auction, contact either Halls chairman Allen Gittins on 01691 622602 or at the company’s nearest office. Learn more at https://www.hallsgb.com/collective-property-land-auction-february-2026.