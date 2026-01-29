'This is not the right thing for our community': Fears over plans for new homes in north Shropshire village

Earlier this month, plans to build new homes on a three-and-a-half-acre plot of agricultural land off Wood Lane in Hinstock, near Market Drayton, were submitted to Shropshire Council.

While the number of new homes will be decided at a later date, preliminary designs for the site suggest the space is capable of hosting around 21 homes.

That number of houses would make it a "low-density scheme" which Halls Land and Development Promotions said would "reflect the status of the village and the edge-of-village location".