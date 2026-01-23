Shropshire Star
Refurbished three-bedroom cottage with farmland views near Telford for £325k+

By Gareth Butterfield
A beautifully refurbished three-bedroom semi-detached cottage on Humber Lane in Telford (TF2 8LP) has come onto the market with estate agents Purplebricks, with offers in excess of £325,000. 

Set in an idyllic semi-rural position with open farmland views, this characterful 1920s home combines countryside charm with modern comfort - and is being marketed by the best estate agents in Telford.

Recently refurbished to a high standard both inside and out, the cottage is ready to move straight into while still offering plenty of scope to add personal touches. It benefits from oil-fired central heating, fibre broadband and a large gravel driveway providing off-street parking for multiple vehicles, with approved planning permission already in place for a large detached garage.

Inside, a welcoming reception hall leads through to two reception rooms, including a cosy lounge with a newly installed fireplace and log burner, alongside a separate dining room ideal for entertaining. 

The L-shaped kitchen and utility area is fitted with modern appliances and features a stable door opening out onto a large gravelled patio and expansive rear garden. Not overlooked and enjoying sunshine throughout the day, the garden also includes hard standing for a sizeable shed and a newly planted hedge that will provide excellent privacy as it matures.

Upstairs, the first floor offers three double bedrooms, two of which enjoy elevated farmland views, with exposed timbers adding a rustic touch. A newly fitted family bathroom completes the floor, while the boarded loft provides generous storage space. 

The property sits in a semi-rural pocket north of Telford, close to Muxton, Donnington and Wappenshall, with easy access to local amenities while still enjoying a peaceful countryside feel.

