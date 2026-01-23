Refurbished three-bedroom cottage with farmland views near Telford for £325k+

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A beautifully refurbished three-bedroom semi-detached cottage on Humber Lane in Telford (TF2 8LP) has come onto the market with estate agents Purplebricks, with offers in excess of £325,000.

Set in an idyllic semi-rural position with open farmland views, this characterful 1920s home combines countryside charm with modern comfort - and is being marketed by the best estate agents in Telford.

The modern kitchen and utility space opens directly onto the garden, combining everyday practicality with countryside charm

Recently refurbished to a high standard both inside and out, the cottage is ready to move straight into while still offering plenty of scope to add personal touches. It benefits from oil-fired central heating, fibre broadband and a large gravel driveway providing off-street parking for multiple vehicles, with approved planning permission already in place for a large detached garage.

Inside, a welcoming reception hall leads through to two reception rooms, including a cosy lounge with a newly installed fireplace and log burner, alongside a separate dining room ideal for entertaining.

The L-shaped kitchen and utility area is fitted with modern appliances and features a stable door opening out onto a large gravelled patio and expansive rear garden. Not overlooked and enjoying sunshine throughout the day, the garden also includes hard standing for a sizeable shed and a newly planted hedge that will provide excellent privacy as it matures.

A cosy lounge with a newly installed log burner creates a warm and inviting heart to the home

Upstairs, the first floor offers three double bedrooms, two of which enjoy elevated farmland views, with exposed timbers adding a rustic touch. A newly fitted family bathroom completes the floor, while the boarded loft provides generous storage space.

The property sits in a semi-rural pocket north of Telford, close to Muxton, Donnington and Wappenshall, with easy access to local amenities while still enjoying a peaceful countryside feel.

