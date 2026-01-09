£310,000 three-bedroom detached home with countryside views for sale in Telford

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A beautifully presented three-bedroom detached home with far-reaching countryside views has come to market in Telford, with an asking price of £310,000 — and it’s being sold with no onward chain.

Set on a generous corner plot on Archer Drive, TF3, the property was newly built in 2021 and offers modern, well-designed living space in a peaceful setting, making it ideal for families and professionals alike.

The spacious open-plan kitchen diner has a full range of base and wall units and modern integrated appliances

On arrival, the home makes an immediate impression with a neat front garden, pathway to the entrance and a driveway providing off-road parking for two cars. Inside, the ground floor opens into a welcoming hallway, leading through to a spacious open-plan kitchen-diner fitted with a full range of modern base and wall units and integrated appliances. There is also a separate utility room, a guest WC, and a large living room with French doors opening directly onto the garden.

Upstairs, the first floor offers three generously sized, fully carpeted bedrooms alongside a contemporary family bathroom. The standout main bedroom benefits from its own dressing area and en-suite shower room, creating a comfortable and private retreat.

The generous sized living room has French doors leading to the garden

The rear garden has been professionally landscaped and designed to be low maintenance, with patio and seating areas that make the most of the home’s enviable countryside outlook. Most rooms in the property are dual aspect, allowing natural light to flood in and offering views towards The Wrekin, adding to the home’s sense of space and tranquillity.

Despite its peaceful location, the property is well placed for everyday living, with schools, shops and major transport links all within easy reach, making it a practical choice for commuters and families.

