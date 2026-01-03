'Exceptional!' Stunning Grade II-listed barn conversion near Shrewsbury hits market

The Threshing Barn in Berrington has been "beautifully restored", featuring exposed timbers, vaulted ceilings, and superb craftsmanship, according to listing estate agents Halls.

The property boasts open-plan living, alongside a separate annexe with two home offices and a large gym, which has potential to be converted.

The Threshing Barn in Berrington. Picture: Rightmove/Halls

The barn conversion is listed with a guide price of £1.2 million.

The listing states: "The Threshing Barn is an exceptional Grade II-listed barn conversion that is beautifully appointed throughout; the conversion to its current state was completed in 2016.

"The property has been sympathetically restored to preserve its historic integrity, yet enhanced with contemporary design and quality finishes. The home represents a truly outstanding blend of historic architecture and modern living.

"Situated in one of Shropshire’s most sought-after villages, the property offers incredibly impressive accommodation, remarkable craftsmanship and an atmosphere of understated elegance.

"The gardens provide a tranquil setting and complement the architectural beauty of the barn. A detached annex, currently arranged as a gym with his and her home offices, offers valuable flexibility for a range of lifestyle needs. This building could quite easily be converted into secondary accommodation.

"The gardens are all to the front and include a lawned area and large patio area perfect for al fresco entertaining. There is also a pig pen currently used for bin storage."

