Be it houses in towns and villages, supermarkets, leisure facilities, commercial sites, or solar farms, planning officers at both Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin Councils have been kept busy.

Shropshire Council's well-rehearsed issues in relation to its local plan and five-year land supply mean the steady flow of applications is unlikely to slow down anytime soon.

To help you recap as we head into 2026, here are 10 applications that have grabbed the attention over the past few months.

All will be set for decisions - likely in 2026 - with some having the potential to change the shape of their surrounding areas.

1. 450 homes proposed for land off Ellesmere Road in Shrewsbury

A proposed masterplan of the site.

This application has been winding its way through the planning process since 2022.

Submitted to Shropshire Council by Barwood Developments, the proposal is to build 450 homes on a large piece of land between the railway line and the west of Ellesmere Road.

Access to the site would be off Ellesmere Road.

A revised design and access statement submitted with the proposal states: "The development provides a total of 12.78 hectares for residential development, providing up to 450 dwellings based on an average density of 35 dwellings per hectare.

"This is split into two phases: phase one of the development is located in the southeastern-most portion of the site with phase two adjoining to the north. The development will provide for a mix of dwellings and house types, ranging from 2-5 bedroom units, offering a mix of market and affordable housing from first time homes to larger family homes."

2. 166 homes on the edge of Newport

A site plan of Bellway’s proposed development of 166 homes on land to the south of The Dale and north of the A518 in Newport, Shropshire

Last month Bellway Homes revealed plans to build up to 166 homes on a 21-acre site in Newport.

The land earmarked for the estate is to the south of The Dale and north of the A518.

Speaking when the plan was confirmed, Chris O’Hanlon, senior planning manager for Bellway Strategic Land’s Central team, said: “This will be a highly sustainable development, with homes proposed to be built to Future Homes Standard, thereby achieving a significant reduction in carbon emissions against existing building regulations.

"The site is in a sustainable location within walking distance of local services as well as bus services to Newport town centre and Telford, while street-lit footways and a 20mph speed limit have been included in the plans to further encourage active modes of travel.”

The development would include 108 homes for private sale, including a range of two to five-bedroom properties, as well as 58 affordable homes for low-cost rent or shared ownership.

Telford & Wrekin Council will make a decision on the plan at a later date.

3. Lidl's proposal for a supermarket, drive-thru, a shop unit, and houses off Welshpool Road in Bicton Heath

The site plan of the proposed new Lidl store in Bicton Heath, Shrewsbury. Picture: Lidl

Budget supermarket Lidl submitted its plans for a new premises in Shrewsbury in August this year.

The plan, for a site off Welshpool Road at Bicton Heath, near to the Co-op, also includes a drive-thru, a shop unit, and houses.

The proposal has received some support from locals eager for a budget supermarket in the area - but the nearby Co-op and Oxon Touring Park have both lodged objections to the proposal.

The details of the application explain that the food store, which would be based in the southwest part of the site, would cover 2,185 square metres - 1,516 of which would be the sales area.

The design and access statement suggests the supermarket will employ 40 people in store.

A decision will be taken at a later date.

4. Sheriffhales chicken farm

The plan of the proposed chicken farm. Picture: Shropshire Council planning portal

Shropshire Council is currently considering a plan for a large scale chicken farm in Sheriffhales, between Shifnal and Newport.

The proposal, for land to the southwest of Meadow Farm, is for new poultry houses along with infrastructure, with plans for the site to house up to 160,000 chickens.

The plan has not proved straightforward, with significant opposition raised to the proposal.

Hundreds of objections have been submitted - although they have predominantly come from outside Sheriffhales.