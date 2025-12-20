'Rare opportunity!' Stunning former Telford church converted into luxury home is listed for sale

St Paul's, on Aqueduct Road, was originally built in 1851, but has since been transformed into an "exceptional" detached three-bedroom home, blending historic character with modern living.

The property is positioned just off the Silkin Way walking and cycling route, making it ideal for those who enjoy countryside walks and outdoor pursuits.

The former church has been converted to what estate agents describe as an "exceptional standard", featuring high ceilings, bespoke arched double-glazed windows, tall stained-glass windows, exposed beams, and a striking open-plan lounge and kitchen.

Listing agents D B Roberts & Partners describe the listing as a "rare opportunity", with a guide price of £475,000.

The listing states: "Originally built in 1851, St Paul’s is an exquisite detached home brimming with sophistication, character and modern comfort.

"This former church has been meticulously converted to an exceptional standard, boasting high ceilings, bespoke arched double-glazed windows, and an extensive range of contemporary features.

"A rare opportunity, the property opens into a striking reception hall with tall arched stained-glass windows, leading through to the showpiece of the home, a stunning open-plan lounge and kitchen."

The lounge area features a freestanding log burner and flows into a raised dining area, all framed by arched windows. A separate study and a utility room complete the ground-floor living space.

The master bedroom is also located on the ground floor. Stairs rise to two separate first-floor landing areas, offering gallery views of exposed beams, arched windows and a distinctive porthole window.

Outside, gated access leads to a double-length driveway and a lawned area. The former church also boasts a raised decked patio, ideal for entertaining.

A social post by D B Roberts & Partners added: "From a church to a charming home, this property has wow written all over it. Homes like this do not come along often so don't miss out!"

