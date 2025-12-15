'Unacceptably large': Plans for 16-home development in small Shropshire village submitted despite early warning

An outline planning application to build homes on greenfield land to the north-western edge of Sheriffhales, near Shifnal, has been submitted to Shropshire Council.

The proposal, prepared by Shrewsbury-based Base Architecture and Design on behalf of the applicant, seeks consent for the demolition of one home to make way for access to the development of 16 more houses.

The development would comprise two-, three- and four-bedroom properties, with four of the homes being made available for affordable home ownership.

An outline planning application to build homes on greenfield land to the north-western edge of Sheriffhales, near Shifnal, has been submitted to Shropshire Council. Photo: Google

Despite receiving pre-application advice from the council that the land was "not in a sustainable location" and the development was "unacceptably large", the applicant has submitted the proposal in response to Shropshire Council's housing deficit.

Shropshire's local plan - an important document outlining future locations for new housing and employment space - was effectively scrapped earlier this year after government planning inspectors raised concerns, mostly about the lack of housing.

With the local authority unable to demonstrate they have enough land earmarked for new homes, developers have been submitted a range of proposals in a bid to help fill the void.

The team behind the Sherriffhales scheme argue that the site benefits from "several local amenities" including a primary school, park and local church, and has "good connections" to the larger settlements of Telford and Newport.

"On this basis, the application site has been identified as a suitable and sustainable location for small-scale affordable and market dwelling development," states the application.

The full application, which is open for consultation until December 31, is available to view online on Shropshire Council's planning portal using reference number: 25/04550/OUT