Shropshire Council has been asked to approve an application for a field in Harmer Hill, off Wem Road.

The proposal has come from farmers who own the land, and who say they would work with a local contractor to build the houses.

A design and access statement submitted with the application suggests the development could include a mix of two, three, and four-bedroom properties.

It states: "The applicants are the owners and farmers of the land, it is their intention to develop the dwellings in partnership with a local building contractor, building sought after family houses complementing the village."

The access for the site would be off Wem Road.

An image showing the potential layout of the site, with Wem Road to the east.

The design statement said: "The proposal is an outline planning application (with access approval) for a residential development of up to 10 dwellings.

"The site layout submitted is purely indicative but shows that up to 10 dwellings can be accommodated and can show a mix of detached and semi-detached properties as well as garaging.

"The masterplan provided as part of this application submission illustrates the provision of 10 dwellings in a linear form, with public open space afforded to the front (eastern side).

"It is considered that a mix of two, three and four bedroomed properties, including affordable housing, can be afforded with off-street parking and garaging afforded.

"Extensive tree planting can be provided along the street frontage and within the public area of open space."

The statement suggests that the homes would be designed to blend with the existing houses in Harmer Hill.

It states: "This carefully considered development draws inspiration from the local vernacular, ensuring architectural continuity with the existing cluster.

"Designed at a density that mirrors neighbouring properties, it makes optimal use of available land while delivering a seamless and logical extension to the settlement’s built form.

"The proposed palette of materials will be selected to complement and enhance the character of the area, reinforcing a sense of place and belonging."

A decision on the plan will be taken at a later date.