Farmers set out plans for 10 new homes on a field in a Shropshire village
Plans have been submitted by county farmers for 10 new homes on a field in a Shropshire village.
Shropshire Council has been asked to approve an application for a field in Harmer Hill, off Wem Road.
The proposal has come from farmers who own the land, and who say they would work with a local contractor to build the houses.
A design and access statement submitted with the application suggests the development could include a mix of two-, three-, and four-bedroom properties.
It states: "The applicants are the owners and farmers of the land, it is their intention to develop the dwellings in partnership with a local building contractor, building sought after family houses complementing the village."
The access for the site would be off Wem Road.