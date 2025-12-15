Shropshire Council has been asked to approve an application for a field in Harmer Hill, off Wem Road.

The proposal has come from farmers who own the land, and who say they would work with a local contractor to build the houses.

A design and access statement submitted with the application suggests the development could include a mix of two-, three-, and four-bedroom properties.

It states: "The applicants are the owners and farmers of the land, it is their intention to develop the dwellings in partnership with a local building contractor, building sought after family houses complementing the village."

The access for the site would be off Wem Road.