Dilapidated 17th-century Telford mansion to go under the hammer next month with £200,000 guide price

The now dilapidated Upper House in Madeley, built by local mining and ironworks magnate Francis Woolfe, was once a stunning mansion.

The historic property has seen a variety of uses over the years, including as the home of the Telford Development Corporation’s social relations department and of Madeley Magistrates Court.

After the grand building fell into disuse in the 2000s, planning permission was granted in 2020 for the property to be converted into flats.