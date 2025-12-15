Dilapidated 17th-century Telford mansion to go under the hammer next month with £200,000 guide price

In a previous life the now dilapidated Upper House in Madeley was a stunning 17th-century mansion built by local mining and ironworks magnate Francis Woolfe.

The historic property has seen a variety of uses over the centuries, including as the home of Telford Development Corporation’s social relations department and of Madeley Magistrates Court.

After the grand building fell into disuse in the 2000s, planning permission was granted in 2020 for the property to be converted into flats.