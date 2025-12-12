Plan to convert Telford house into children’s home passed despite concerns that parking woes will worsen

Telford & Wrekin Council’s planning committee was told that more than 50 public objections had been lodged against the plans for up to three children to be looked after at a property in Emral Rise, Dothill.

Two councillors and a resident turned up at Wednesday’s meeting to speak against the Turnstone Residential Ltd plan.

But the applicant told the committee that he had been homeless 25 years ago and was helped so he wanted to give back to local children who are heading towards independence or going back to families.

Wellington town councillor Lisa Jinks (Conservative, Dothill ward) urged the committee to listen to residents.

Resident Nicky Pitchford speaking at the planning committee. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Council

More than 50 objections had been made from the public and Wellington Town Council had twice objected after plans that were changed went out for consultation on two occasions.

“Children have to live somewhere but it has to be in appropriate accommodation,” she said. “Be the voice of these people and refuse this application.”

Councillor Karen Tomlinson (Liberal Democrats, Shawbirch& Dothill) said the planning documents had been error strewn, contained contradictions and were an “absolute mess” to “try to push this through.”

Resident Nicky Pitchford said children with needs needed specialist housing and believed the location is “not suitable”.

Applicant Meka Madumere said the reason planning documents have changed were because “we have listened”, including on parking arrangements for staff and their rotas.

Councillor Lisa Jinks speaking at the planning committee. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Council

“It is a step down home to take kids who will blend in with the neighbourhood,” he said.

Mr Madumere said he was not in the business for profit.

“Twenty five years ago I was homeless, without this kind of help my life would have turned out differently.

“We are trying to give back the blessings we have received. We are hopeful we can raise children from this community to give back to this community and be able to do that,” he added.

Councillor John Thompson (Labour, Wrockwardine Wood & Trench) said he knew that car parking in the area is a problem especially at school times when “people seem to park almost anywhere.”

Applicant Meka Madumere speaking at the planning committee. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Council

But officers told the meeting that four parking spaces on the plot were “considered appropriate”.

The councillors heard that it would not mean there would never be cases where visitors would need to park on the street but this was considered to be “acceptable on balance.”

Councillor Nigel Dugmore (Conservative, Muxton) said staff rotas that the council could not say that one on street parking space would be used for half an hour every 48 hours.

“You can’t run it that tight, it just won’t work,” he said. “It is planned to fail.”

Councillor Karen Tomlinson speaking at the planning committee meeting. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Council

Council officers had recommended that the committee grant planning permission which was voted on after being proposed by Councillor Arnold England (Labour, Brookside) and seconded by Councillor Nathalie Page (Labour, The Nedge).

Councillor Stephen Reynolds (Labour, Oakengates & Ketley Bank) announced that the application had been passed after there had been one vote against and one abstention among the nine members sitting on the planning committee.