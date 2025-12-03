Refused Oswestry HMO plan at a vape shop could be passed after all - despite objections - latest update here

Jissy Didhu, of Your Property Ventures, wants to convert 23 Cross Street, in Oswestry, which currently houses a vape shop on the ground floor, into a six-bed HMO.

The proposal would see two floors of the four-storey building converted into a space with six bedrooms and communal living areas.

Shropshire Council initially rejected the scheme in July, saying it represented an over-intensification of the site which, officers said, would have a harmful impact on future residents’ amenity.

But days later the developer submitted new plans that were recommended for approval by planning officers. In her report, Alison Lloyd said HMOs form a vital part of the private sector housing offer, often providing cheaper accommodation for people whose housing needs are limited.

She added that, although the proposed HMO would be likely to result in an increased level of activity, including comings and goings, such levels of activity are not necessarily excessive and may be broadly comparable to those associated with a larger family household.

Your Venture Properties want to turn 23 Cross Street in Oswestry, pictured centre, into a HMO. Picture: Google

However, Shropshire Council’s Northern Planning Committee rejected the scheme. Councillor Andy Davis (Lib Dems, St Oswalds) said he was concerned that the property only had one access point, while Councillor Gregory Ebbs (Lib Dems, Whitchurch South) added that Oswestry is trying to regenerate as a business area, and companies are saying it will have an adverse impact.

Councillor Carl Rowley (Reform UK, St Martins) proposed rejecting the scheme, saying he felt it represented overintensification, especially when other HMO applications have been submitted in the town.

Seven councillors voted to reject the application, with only the chair, Councillor Julian Dean, in favour. Thee abstained.

However, the proposal is now back on the table ahead of another planning committee next Tuesday (December 9). This is because, according to planning officers, some of the reasons given for refusing it “are not defensible” and could result in the council paying out compensation or damages.

Therefore, the application is being returned to committee for reconsideration, which officers say they can do under Shropshire Council’s constitution.