'Charming' period Shropshire home offering the 'best of country living' with annexe and equestrian facilities up for sale
A "charming" period home in the Shropshire countryside with a self-contained annexe and extensive equestrian facilities has been listed for sale.
Adcote Bothy, near Shrewsbury, is described as offering the "best of country living" thanks to its idyllic cottage gardens, first-class equestrian facilities, and a one-bedroom annexe suitable for holiday letting or multi-generational living.
The property has hit the market for offers in the region of £800,000 with Greg Sloane Residential, based in Shrewsbury.
The property's main cottage dates back to around 1880. Its bedrooms feature stunning views of the surrounding countryside.
The property's self-contained one-bedroom annexe was completed in 2021, and boasts its own private entrance. Designed for flexibility, the listing says the annexe is suited to guest accommodation, holiday letting, or use as a home office.
Beneath the annexe is a double garage. The listing says the space is suitable not only for parking but also for use as a workshop, studio, storage area, or hobby space.
For equestrian buyers, the listing says Adcote Bothy "delivers in abundance". The 3.1-acre grounds include seven well-maintained traditional stables, an all-weather 40m x 20m manege suitable for year-round training, and three grazing areas made up of a paddock and two larger fields.
The listing states: "Welcome to Adcote Bothy, a charming period home that blends rustic character with modern comforts, tucked away down a quiet lane within the peaceful hamlet of Adcote and surrounded by the rolling beauty of the Shropshire countryside.
"Here, you’ll find the best of country living - from idyllic cottage gardens to first-class equestrian facilities - along with a self-contained one-bedroom annexe, perfect for multi-generational living, visiting family, or a ready-made holiday let.
"Dating back to circa 1880 and sympathetically extended in later years, Adcote Bothy is rich with warmth and character – think exposed beams, rustic brickwork, and the unmistakable charm of a true country home."
