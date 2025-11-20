Drone footage reveals progress on 1,100-home Telford development - more than a decade after plans were revealed

Miller Homes revealed their plans to develop a "new community" of 1,100 homes on land between Castle Farm Way and the A5 in Priorslee back in 2014, with Telford & Wrekin giving them the green light two years later.

Now, new drone footage and images have shown how the development is taking shape almost a decade on.

Aerial pictures over the huge Miller Homes housing development in Priorslee

Outline plans for the Priorslee East Strategic Urban Extension feature a primary school, sports areas and a community centre, along with a retirement village and "extensive" areas of play space and parkland.