Shropshire Star
Close

Drone footage reveals progress on 1,100-home Telford development - more than a decade after plans were revealed

New drone footage offers a fresh look at how the 1,100-home Priorslee East development is taking shape nearly a decade after plans were first approved.

Plus
By Megan Jones
Published

Miller Homes revealed their plans to develop a "new community" of 1,100 homes on land between Castle Farm Way and the A5 in Priorslee back in 2014, with Telford & Wrekin giving them the green light two years later.

Now, new drone footage and images have shown how the development is taking shape almost a decade on.

Aerial pictures over the huge Miller Homes housing development in Priorslee.
Aerial pictures over the huge Miller Homes housing development in Priorslee

Outline plans for the Priorslee East Strategic Urban Extension feature a primary school, sports areas and a community centre, along with a retirement village and "extensive" areas of play space and parkland.