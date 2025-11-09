Two-storey house in ‘suburban’ Telford set to become HMO for six people

Planners at Telford & Wrekin Council have been told that owner and developer of the house in Churncote, Stirchley, has permitted development rights to make the change.

An application has been made to the council for a lawful development certificate “to confirm lawful status and provide documentary assurance.”

Agent Amandeep Singh, of W13 Ltd, in Willenhall, has told the council that: “The conversion involves only internal alterations with no material external changes, maintaining the property’s residential character, access, and amenity arrangements.

“As the proposed use accommodates up to six residents within a small HMO, it falls within the lawful C4 use class and therefore qualifies for a Lawful Development Certificate.”

In a Design and Access Statement (DAS) lodged with planners the agent writes: “The conversion has been carefully considered to ensure it meets high amenity and management standards while maintaining the architectural integrity and residential character of the property and its surroundings.”

The agent adds that the self-contained bedrooms will each meet of exceed space standards for HMO use.

Churncote in Stirchley, Telford. Picture: Google Maps

“The intent is to provide secure, comfortable accommodation for professionals or local key workers, contributing to local housing provision.

“The proposal demonstrates that the change of use can be implemented without adverse impact on neighbouring properties, the local environment, or the visual quality of Churncote, ensuring the property continues to contribute positively to the local streetscape and community.”

A public consultation exercise has been launched by the council and details of the proposal are on the council’s planning portal with the reference TWC/2025/0750.