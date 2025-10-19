Four-bed detached home with countryside views for £995k in Shrewsbury

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement

Set within an exclusive private development in sought-after Berkeley Fields, this beautifully designed four-bedroom detached home offers refined family living across three spacious floors.

On the market for £995,000, it’s a property that truly delivers on both luxury and location, with sweeping views, landscaped gardens and superb access to Shrewsbury town centre.

It sits on a generous plot

From the moment you step inside, you’re greeted by a welcoming entrance hall that sets the tone for the rest of the house – light, open, and finished to a high standard throughout. The main living room features a striking fireplace and double doors that open onto a balcony, perfect for soaking up those countryside vistas.

A separate sitting room, currently used as a home office, enjoys dual-aspect windows, while an additional family room on the ground floor provides flexible space for work, play or entertainment, with convenient access to the integral double garage.

The kitchen is ideal for family living

Downstairs, the reimagined lower ground floor is the heart of the home – a breathtaking open-plan kitchen and dining area with a fully glazed rear elevation that opens straight onto the garden. The kitchen itself boasts quartz worktops, an island unit, and premium integrated appliances, while a separate utility room and cloakroom add everyday practicality.

Upstairs, the first floor hosts four double bedrooms, including a master suite with built-in wardrobes and a private en-suite shower room. Bedrooms three and four share a smart Jack and Jill shower room, while a stylish family bathroom completes the upper level.

The upper floor can be adapted for a variety of uses

Outside, the property sits in generous landscaped gardens with multiple sun terraces and a raised deck designed to frame the stunning countryside views. There’s also a large block-paved driveway, ample parking, and an electric double garage.

Set in a peaceful yet convenient spot, the home is just moments from the River Severn and Shrewsbury’s charming town centre, with highly regarded schools and scenic countryside walks nearby.