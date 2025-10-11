Plans submitted for 10 new homes in village near Oswestry

The scheme put forward by Milford Fox Ltd is for eight open market and two affordable properties to be built on land off Old Rectory Gardens in West Felton, near Oswestry.

The site extends to around 1.1 hectares and is enclosed by built development on three sides. To the northwest, it adjoins open agricultrual land, with access being provided off Old Rectory Gardens.

According to Alex Bruce, senior planning consultant at Berrys, Shropshire Council has deemed the site to be in a sustainable location and is well serviced by public transport, as well as local services within the village.

Because of this, the council allocated West Felton as a community hub within the 2016 to 2028 emerging local plan where around 130 properties were to be permitted.

“The evidence base that informed the decision to make West Felton a hub is very much still relevant and Shropshire Council’s Cabinet has also resolved to make the evidence base a material consideration following the withdrawal of the plan,” said Mr Bruce.

An artistic impression of what a housing scheme will look like in West Felton. Picture: Berrys

Seven of the homes will have four beds, two will be three-bed and one two-bed.

“Each property has been individually designed to complement the rural character of the area, drawing inspiration from the evolution of farmsteads over time, with architectural styles reflecting influences from the past century,” said Mr Bruce.

“The public open space is cleverly delivered within the scheme in a way which will act as a green corridor which is accessible to all of the development and will help to retain the rural character which this location affords.”

Initially, 39 properties were put forward by the developer before being reduced to 20. However, while planning officers said it was “potentially acceptable” for the development, they deemed the proposed density as being unacceptable and needed to be of a similar level to surrounding residential properties.

As a result, Milford Fox Ltd undertook a review of the scheme’s design and prepared a revised layout. Mr Bruce said there were no objections from Shropshire Council officers to the farmstead agricultural stle of development.

He added that the application is submitted with limited feedback from the parish council and community, but is considered that there has been a fair opportunity for the council to shape the scheme should they have wished to.

Meanwhile, Historic England has indiciated that they are broadly supportive of the proposal, subjecty to the inclusion of a detailed assessment as part of the application. Shropshire Council’s highways team has also said the scheme is acceptable in principle, said Mr Bruce, subject to the access, visibility, parking and turning facilities being commensurate with the local conditions and highway safety.

The site is considered to have a low risk of flood from watercourses, surface water and reservoirs. Mr Bruce said it is envisages that a drainage condition will be imposed on any planning permission for full details of future surface water and foul designs.

Anyone who wishes to comment on the scheme (reference 25/03651/FUL) can do so by October 30.