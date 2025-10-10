Charming 200-year-old Shropshire home with paddocks, barns with planning permission and orangery, listed for sale

The Old Nook, in Cheswardine near Market Drayton, is believed to date back more than 200 years and originally served as a workers' cottage for the historic Cheswardine Hall Estate.

Now, the beautiful north Shropshire countryside property has been placed on the market for £875,000 with Shropshire-based estate agents Coleman Estates.

The Old Nook boasts approximately 2.4 acres. Picture: Coleman Estates/Rightmove

Two barns were granted planning permission in May for conversion into two separate residential dwellings. Picture: Coleman Estates/Rightmove

Set in approximately 2.4 acres of land, the property includes landscaped wraparound gardens, three paddocks, and an extensive range of outbuildings and workshops.

Two barns on the site were granted planning permission in May for conversion into two separate residential dwellings, each with its own access, garden space, and parking.

The estate agent's listing describes The Old Nook as: "A beautifully presented period home with landscaped gardens, paddocks, and extensive outbuildings - perfectly blending timeless charm with modern living.

"Set on the outskirts of the sought-after village of Cheswardine, The Old Nook enjoys the perfect balance of peaceful rural living and strong community spirit.

A stunning orangery that was added to the property in 2022. Picture: Coleman Estates/Rightmove

"Dating back over 200 years, The Old Nook began life as a workers' cottage for the historic Cheswardine Hall Estate, built using locally sourced estate bricks. The home was sympathetically extended in 1916, and in 2022, a stunning orangery was added - seamlessly combining traditional character with contemporary comfort.

"Beautifully maintained and presented throughout, the property offers over 2,300 sq ft of versatile accommodation, complemented by landscaped wraparound gardens and three adjoining paddocks, extending in total to around 2.4 acres. The home’s extensive outbuildings and workshops provide excellent potential for a range of uses, including business, hobby, or equestrian pursuits.

Beautiful expansive gardens. Picture: Coleman Estates/Rightmove

"Planning Permission was granted in May to convert the two barns into two residential dwellings both with separate access from the house, gardens and ample car parking. The barns are currently utilised as garaging, storage and offices with a small kitchenette and toilet."

