Chance to own 'remarkable slice of history' as 18th-century Georgian home in north Shropshire town is up for sale

Grade II listed Devon House, located on Shropshire Street in Market Drayton, has been listed for sale with an asking price of offers in excess of £750,000.

Originally built in 1775 and extended in 1810, the Georgian property has been "lovingly maintained" by its current owner, according to listing agents Reeds Rains.

The listing describes the interior as resembling a "luxurious show home", blending modern comfort with period charm. The home features six spacious double bedrooms, four elegant reception rooms, and extensive grounds, including a large enclosed rear garden and a coach house.

The snug inside Grade II listed Devon House on Shropshire Street in Market Drayton. Picture: Reeds Rains/Rightmove

The coach house is described as "a true gem", showcasing original feeding stalls and a full-height hayloft, and is said to offer "endless potential" for conversion, subject to planning permission and building regulations.

"Step into a remarkable slice of history with Devon House, an exquisite Grade II listed Georgian home, originally built in 1775 and thoughtfully extended in 1810," the listing states.

The expansive rear garden at Devon House on Shropshire Street in Market Drayton. Picture: Reeds Rains/Rightmove

"This stunning double-fronted residence boasts six spacious double bedrooms and four elegant reception rooms, effortlessly blending modern sophistication with delightful historical charm.

"Offering substantial accommodation over four meticulously presented floors, Devon House has been lovingly maintained by the current owner, showcasing interiors that feel like a luxurious show home.

A stunning first floor bathroom. Picture: Reeds Rains/Rightmove

"As you enter, you're invited to explore the lovingly curated interiors that harmoniously marry character features with contemporary style. Marvel at the exquisite original fireplaces that grace nearly every room, admire the breath-taking Victorian tiling, and experience the warmth of the original wooden floors and staircases. The stunning Georgian sash windows flood each space with natural light, creating an inviting ambiance throughout.

The front of the house on Shropshire Street in Market Drayton. Picture: Reeds Rains/Rightmove

"Devon House is a lovely warm family home that has been lovingly restored by the current owner including restoring the traditional lime mortar and re-roofing the main house entirely.

An aerial view of the property. Picture: Reeds Rains/Rightmove

"The extensive and predominantly level enclosed rear garden is perfect for outdoor entertaining or unwinding in tranquil nature, complemented by a spacious parking area and carport secured behind electric gates for added peace of mind.

Grade II listed Devon House on Shropshire Street in Market Drayton. Picture: Reeds Rains/Rightmove

"This enchanting home offers a rare opportunity to own a piece of history enriched with modern amenities, making it the perfect forever home."

