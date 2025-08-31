Stunning property described as one of Shrewsbury's 'finest' Georgian homes is listed for sale

The Grade II listed property on Abbey Foregate is believed to date back to around 1830 and has retained several of its original features.

But, the property has been completely renovated by its current owners, from the roof down to the basement.

The Georgian townhouse boasts six bedrooms, five bathrooms, and five reception rooms. The home also features a gym and a games room with a snooker table.

The games room with a snooker table. Pic: Rightmove/Holland Broadbridge

The home's stunning contemporary garden. Pic: Rightmove/Holland Broadbridge

Meanwhile, the listing by Holland Broadbridge estate agents says the property's gardens have been designed by a Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) award-winning design company.

The home has become one of the latest £1 million properties for sale in Shropshire, listed with a guide price of £1,295,000.

"Holland Broadbridge are proud to be offering one of Shrewsbury's finest Georgian Grade II listed town houses for sale, dating back to approximately c1830 and constructed of stucco over brick with a Welsh slate roof," the listing states.

Inside the Georgian townhouse. Pic: Rightmove/Holland Broadbridge

"This outstanding six-bedroom, four-bathroom and five-reception room period property has a feature double height curved bay window with well proportioned, extensive and versatile accommodation set over four floors. The property has been completely renovated from the roof down to the basement by the present owners.

"The fastidious and meticulous attention to a classic yet contemporary interior boasts many original features and can only be fully appreciated by internal inspection which is highly recommended for anyone wishing to purchase a truly exceptionable property that has a high quality finish.

The Georgian Grade II listed home in Shrewsbury. Pic: Rightmove/Holland Broadbridge

"The internal floor area is approximately 4,430 sq. feet. The property is approached via an adjoining coach house style development with access via gated vehicle entry o to an extensive part-walled driveway providing private parking for approximately eight vehicles and two useful rendered block and slate roof outhouses.

"There is additionally a front garden and south-facing walled rear garden/courtyard which provides an excellent area for entertaining and relaxing.

Entertaining space in the garden. Pic: Rightmove/Holland Broadbridge

"The grounds and gardens were designed and contracted by a Shropshire-based RHS award-wining design company, giving contemporary garden areas with clean design lines, trimmed box hedges, stainless steel water features and a sunken fountain water feature."

Further information can be found here.