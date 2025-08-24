Scaled-back plans to renovate 'vandal-magnet' former Shrewsbury training centre approved

Plans to renovate The Hollies - a substantial former townhouse on Sutton Road in Shrewsbury - and build three large homes in the grounds of the building have been given the green light by the local authority.

For two decades, the building had been home to Shropshire Council's county training team, until they relocated to Shirehall and The Gateway Education and Arts Centre in 2015. Shropshire Council put the property up for sale for £1 million later that year.

Documents, submitted on behalf of applicant Mr C Irvin-Wright, said: "Since its last use, the site has gone through a period of vacancy and during that time suffered from vandalism, further adding to its decline.

"It is clear that any move to restore and bring The Hollies site back into continuous use would be beneficial to the local community, reducing crime and allowing the building once again to contribute positively to the character of the neighbourhood."

The Hollies, Shrewsbury. Photo: Claydo/Shropshire Council

Shrewsbury-based company Ryminster Ltd had originally asked for permission to convert the property into six apartments and build 12 new townhouses in the grounds.

Some welcomed the regeneration of the "run down" building that was said to have become a "magnet for vandals", but the plans were refused by Shropshire Council in July after concerns were raised about the scale of the development.

Now, the revised and substantially scaled-back plans have been approved.

Approving the development, a spokesperson for Shropshire Council said the proposal would "preserve and enhance the character" of the site.

The report concluded: "The proposal would have no significant adverse impact on residential amenity for the occupiers of existing neighbouring properties, and adequate private amenity space will be provided for new residents.

"The proposal would not result in a significant increase in traffic compared to its former use and the existing access and proposed internal driveway and parking and turning areas for the proposed dwellings are acceptable and would have no adverse highway safety implications."