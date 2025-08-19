Dormer bungalows given green light in Telford housing development after ojections were raised around wildlife and drainage concerns

Alex Stone submitted a proposal for six homes on a site he owns in Holyhead Road in Wellington. A planning application was previously approved in 2021, but had expired. A subsequent proposal for eight properties was lodged in January 2024.

However, that was refused for various reasons. This included that it would result in an over-development of the site, would have significant adverse harm on a protected tree, and insufficient information was submitted to demonstrate that the site can be adequately drained and could be accessed in a safe manner.

A spokesperson for Base, acting as the applicant’s agent, said the re-submission to Telford & Wrekin Council sought to address previous concerns.

“During the application process, Base responded back to the case officer suggesting that we did not feel that there was sufficient information provided to justify comments relating to over development and as such, we strongly disagreed with this statement,” said the spokesperson.

“Furthermore in order to justify our position, Base also shared density plans removing all roads boundaries on a density plan.

“These drawings clearly demonstrated that the proposed densities and sizes matched the existing ensities at Wiseman Crescent and this was explained to the case officer.”

Six dormer bungalows can be built in Holyhead Road, Wellington. Picture: Base

The spokesperson added that the properties would at least be three-bedroomed, with one in the ground flood for increased accessibility.

“The proposed dwellings will seek to maintain a low profile within the landscape which utilises the diminishing topography to the south of the site,” said the spokesperson.

“Both house types will feature a mix of brickwork and render to propose a traditional aesthetic which is in-keeping with the dwellings surrounding the site. Rooflights will be used as well as windows on each gable end of the dwellings to encourage natural light into the upper-storey.

“Open-plan kitchen, living and dining spaces will also be a feature of the designs providing a modernised space for the occupants. A large master suite is featured on the ground floor of both house types to enable better accessibility in the dwelling and promote ease and efficiency for those living in the new dwellings.”

Some residents objected to the scheme, with drainage issues being an apparent problem. This was highlighted by Telford & Wrekin Council’s drainage team, who said that the point of connection for the surface water outfill is, although mapped as a surface water pipe, a bridge, meaning that connection is not possible.

However, even though Wellington Town Council had concerns around wildlife, drainage and comments made by other residents, it supported the scheme as long as conditions are met.

Telford & Wrekin Council confirmed that the proposal has been approved.