For sale: Former council car park in Telford with 'significant potential for residential development'

The plot of land off Festival Gardens in Arleston near Wellington is going under the hammer with a starting bid of £115,000.

The listing states the site was formerly used as a council-owned car park, but is now privately owned.

Pattinson Estate Agents said the sale was "an exciting opportunity" and the site "offers significant potential for residential development".

The car park off Festival Gardens in Arleston, Wellington. Photo: Pattinson Estate Agents

A spokesperson for the company said: "Early enquiries indicate strong potential for planning permission to build residential dwellings, which would align with the surrounding neighbourhood and ongoing regeneration in the area.

"This is a rare chance to secure a site with genuine development prospects in a sought-after location."

According to the advert, communication with the local planning authority suggested it "may be possible that a scheme of no more than four semi-detached two-storey dwellings may be appropriate" for the site.

Those interested can submit online bids until Wednesday, August 27, at pattinson.co.uk/property?id=488823.