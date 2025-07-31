'Remarkable' Grade II listed former mill near Newport featuring a 'thriving bee colony' is listed for sale

Old Caynton Mill near Edgmond has been listed for a guide price of £1,150,000 with Knight Frank estate agents.

The six-bedroom, three-bathroom property boasts approximately 3.10 acres of land in total with "breathtaking" gardens that are bordered by the River Meese.

The stunning gardens are surrounded by the River Meese. Picture: Knight Frank/Rightmove

The listing says the home's current owners have renovated and cared for the mill for 26 years, creating a "remarkable home".

Inside, the Grade II listed property is said to be "full of charm and character" with period features throughout.

Old Caynton Mill near Edgmond has been listed for sale. Picture: Knight Frank/Rightmove

A bridge over the River Meese. Picture: Knight Frank/Rightmove

Meanwhile, outside, the property boasts outbuildings and even a "thriving" bee colony.

The listing states: "The current owners have sympathetically renovated, and cared for, the Mill over the last 26 years creating a remarkable home that has accommodation arranged over three floors with additional attic rooms and extending to 5400 sq ft. It is complemented by stunning gardens and grounds that are bordered by the River Meese and is a haven for wildlife and nature.

Inside Old Caynton Mill near Edgmond that has been listed for sale. Picture: Knight Frank/Rightmove

"All rooms have windows overlooking the mill pond and southerly views down the gardens and grounds.

"There is a terrace and decking to the front of the mill over the mill race and mill pond. Within this part of the grounds are a stable block with three loose boxes and tack room.

Beautiful gardens at the former mill near Newport. Picture: Knight Frank/Rightmove

"The gardens are quite breathtaking with areas of formal lawns, woodland walks, a wild meadow, large vegetable gardens and a paddock – all bordered by the River Meese and with a small inlet pond formed by the current owners with permission of the environment agency.

"A great opportunity for self-sufficiency - the current owners have a thriving bee colony."

The Grade II listed home is said to be "full of charm and character". Picture: Knight Frank/Rightmove

