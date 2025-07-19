Modern three-bedroom semi in Telford ideal layout and move-in ready for £244,950

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

With a well-presented interior, spacious layout and a sunny rear garden, it's a fantastic opportunity for first-time buyers, families, or downsizers.

Three-bedroom semi in Telford ideal layout and move-in ready

To see all the pictures, take a virtual tour and book a viewing, visit Purplebricks here. You’ll get the full feel for just how much space this home offers across two smartly laid-out floors.

Step inside to a welcoming entrance hall, a bright lounge, and a sleek kitchen-diner with French doors opening to the garden. Upstairs are three bedrooms, including a spacious master, plus a stylish family bathroom. Outside, the south-facing garden offers a lawn and patio for entertaining, and there's off-street parking to the front.

This home is one of dozens available in Telford on Purplebricks. To learn more, visit https://www.purplebricks.co.uk/search/property-for-sale/location-telford.

At a glance

Includes a spacious lounge and open-plan kitchen-diner with French doors

Stylish bathroom and well-proportioned bedrooms

South-facing garden, driveway parking

Close to schools, local shops and commuter routes including the M54

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now