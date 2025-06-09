Plan to convert 1899 chapel near Oswestry into three-bed house is withdrawn

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shannon Stevens wanted to convert Maesbrook Methodist Church into a three-bedroom property.

The chapel was built in 1899 and sold at auction last year for £122,000 – more than three times its guide price of between £30,000 and £40,000.

It was not in use at the time of the sale, but the new owner took on the building with the responsibility of the graves at the site and maintaining access for visitors.

Maesbrook Methodist Church, near Oswestry. Picture: Google

The plans included a living area and kitchen on the ground floor, with a toilet and utility room, while upstairs there would be three bedrooms, with one including an en-suite, and family bathroom.

It also included the creation of two parking spaces in the area around the chapel, which lies off the B4398, with no alterations to the external building.

However, the proposal has now been withdrawn. An email from Gerrard Marshall, from St Oswalds Architectural Design, to planning officer Mark Perry said: “Please withdraw the application and we will resubmit once we have all the information.”