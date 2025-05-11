Four-bedroom detached house for sale in Telford cul-de-sac with garden and office
This move-in-ready four-bedroom detached home in Telford is tucked away on a quiet cul-de-sac and features a private garden, modern kitchen, large study, and driveway for three cars.
Set on a quiet residential street in the heart of Telford, this well-presented four-bedroom detached home on Magnolia Drive is ideal for growing families and professionals alike — and it's on the market for £325,000.
Within easy reach of the Forge Retail Park, Telford Town Centre, and local schools including the highly regarded Thomas Telford School, this modern property offers a great blend of comfort, space and location. With a private garden, driveway parking for three cars, and a large home office, it ticks a lot of boxes.
Step inside and you're welcomed by a bright and spacious lounge, complete with a bay window at the front. To the rear is a generous kitchen/diner, fitted with modern cabinetry, an induction hob, and integrated dishwasher — perfect for busy households. Patio doors open directly onto the decking and garden, while a utility room, downstairs WC, and large study add even more functionality on the ground floor.
Upstairs, the home continues to impress with four good-sized bedrooms. The master bedroom comes with two built-in wardrobes and its own ensuite shower room, while the remaining three bedrooms are served by a stylish family bathroom with a shower over the bath.
Outside, the rear garden is private and enclosed, featuring a decked seating area and a powered shed — great for hobbies or extra storage. The driveway comfortably accommodates three cars.
This is a fantastic opportunity to snap up a move-in-ready family home in a sought-after Telford location. Book your viewing today to avoid missing out!