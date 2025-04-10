Caravan plans for farm worker's family near Oswestry are refused

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

CR & GM Woolam & Son (Agriculture) Ltd submitted the proposal at Bryn-Y-Plentyn Farm in Middleton, east of Oswestry. The caravans, the firm said, would be used together as a single rural enterprise.

Bryn Y Plentyn Farm in Middleton, near Oswestry. Picture: Google

The business farms approximately 160 acres (65 hectares) of agricultural land. However, its main enterprise is a free-range chickens operations, with the farm having the capacity for 80,000 free range laying hens.

Submitting a planning statement, Gwyn Humphreys, of Roger Parry & Partners, said the application was submitted in retrospect, with the dwelling being erected in 2019.

“The linked caravans located at the entrance to the poultry unit site currently house a single rural worker and their family; allowing them to be within sight and sound of the poultry enterprise; meeting the functional needs of the business,” said Mr Humphreys.

“The buildings are located sensitively, within close proximity to existing mature hedgerows and trees so as to reduce impacts upon the rural landscape.

“Access is gained via the existing access road serving the poultry unit site, and sufficient parking and turning space exists on-site to serve the temporary dwelling and its occupants.”

Mr Humphreys added that permission was sought for a temporary (three years) dwelling with the intention for it to be permanent in the future.

“The temporary dwelling comprises two static caravans joined together with a link structure, to provide one overall living space for the rural worker and their family,” said Mr Humphreys.

“The structure as a whole provides an enlarged space within which the rural worker’s family can live, whilst remaining of an overall modest scale.”

However, Whittington Parish Council objected to the scheme, saying there was sufficient property at the site to provide workers accommodation.

Case officer, Melanie Williams said that, while a functional need for an additional farm worker has been demonstrated, insufficient justification has been provided for the retention of the caravans and for the purpose required.

“The proposal appears as a discordant addition in this countryside location and does not protect or enhance the natural environment in which it sits, by virtue of its overall scale and design,” she said.

The application was therefore refused.