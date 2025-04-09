Petrol station could come back to busy road near Market Drayton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Singh Kawr and Baltinder Kalvinder has been submitted plans for the Adastra forecourt, off the A41 in Tern Hill. They say it will replace the former station that closed in July 2019, with the licence returned to Shropshire Council.

The Adastra forecourt, off the A41 in Tern Hill, near Market Drayton, closed in 2019. Picture: Google

It will include six spaces for lorries or cars to re-fuel, with a choice of either petrol or diesel of various grades, as well as four spaces for electric vehicles.

The Adastra forecourt will be located off the A41 near Market Drayton. Picture: Google

Charted architect, Rodney Bellamy said the general planning and detail design for the various seas have been provided by John Marsland, of NFD Forecourts Ltd.

“He has had significant experience in planning and detailing re-fueling stations both in respect of the content of the whole development and general specification details of the equipment required,” said Mr Bellamy.

“The colour of the fascias will depend upon which company is successful in tendering for the re-fuelling station.”

Mr Bellamy added that as the site is served by two two-way existing lanes off the A41, access to the site in an emergency will not prove to be difficult.

“The existing sign mast is proposed to be re-used at the south west corner of the site,” he said.

“It will be re-decorated and the details will be submitted for comment after the new tenant of the site has been appointed.”

Comments about the application (25/00509/FUL) can be made up to and including April 23.