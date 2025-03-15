Plans to build three homes on site of former Oswestry stone merchants refused

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A Mr C Payne wanted three two-bedroom terrace homes to be situated on the corner of Salop Road and Stewart Road in Oswestry, next to the Black Lion pub.

The site was formally used as a stone masons’ business, which operated there from 1965 before relocating to another part of the town.

Most of the buildings were also removed, although several structures are still in place to the site’s boundary with 1B Stewart Road.

A design and access statement submitted by Mike Carr, of PKL Chartered Building Consultancy, as part of the allocation says that it is in a sustainable location given that it is close to local services, public transport, shops, schools and medical facilities.

Planners have turned down a proposal to build three houses on the site of a former stone merchants next to the Black Lion pub in Salop Road. Picture: Google

Mr Carr added that each house would provide enough floor space to comply with the nationally adopted standards for living space, with amenity space and bin storage provided to the rear and to the side fronting onto Salop Road.

“We consider that the proposed development would provide a series of positive economic, social, and environmental benefits and therefore constitutes sustainable development,” said Mr Carr.

“As such, the development complies with the provisions of paragraph eight of the National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF), along with the relevant local plan policies.”

However, planners at Shropshire Council turned it down.

“The proposal would represent over development of the site, with the scale, density, pattern as well as design and appearance of the development not relating well or providing any enhancement to the context and character of the application site, surrounding locality and conservation area,” said Tabitha Lythe, planning and development services manager.

“Insufficient information has been submitted in relation to noise as a result of the site’s close proximity to the adjacent public house and busy road.

“It has not therefore been demonstrated that the proposal can be accommodated on this site, without detriment to the residential amenities of proposed occupiers of the dwellings.”