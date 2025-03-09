Talks under way after health chiefs object to ‘too small’ planned GP surgery in Telford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A spokesperson for the developer of land in Priorslee said the size of the surgery was laid out in an agreement over the site but they are “very willing” to provide a larger one and discussions are ongoing.

Residents, politicians, and a current GP practice have also objected to the proposed 350 sq-m surgery on the grounds that it would be smaller than current provision and a fraction of the roughly 1,100 sq-m surgery that the area needs.

Land between Castle Farm Way and A5 at Priorslee is being developed to take up to 1,100 new homes and that is only a part of development taking place in the area.

Telford & Wrekin Council planners are currently considering a reserved matters application which seeks to fill in details of the area’s infrastructure and around 30 residents have lodged their opposition.

A spokesperson for NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin’s said: “The Integrated Care Board’s objection is not based on the proposed surgery being “too small to pay for” but rather that it is significantly smaller than both the existing premises and what is needed (350sqm vs. ~1100sqm).”

Councillor Paul Thomas (Ind, Priorslee). Picture: Telford & Wrekin Council

The spokesperson said they have lodged a ‘holding objection’ pending potential changes to the plan.

“With a significant number of residential homes planned in the area, the number of registered patients is expected to grow substantially, further increasing demand for healthcare services,” said the spokesperson.

They added: “Discussions are ongoing between the developers, the practice, and the council to ensure the surgery is of an adequate size, and a holding objection has been submitted pending potential amendments to the application.”

The lease for the current surgery in Gatcombe Way is due to end in 2026 and Dr Rashpal Bhachu, of Shifnal and Priorslee Medical Practice, has also objected.

Dr Bhachu’s submission to planners says: “The current Priorslee surgery is approximately 410sqm already insufficient in size for the current population growth.

“The proposed surgery is 350sqm which is even smaller than the current surgery floorspace.

“A replacement Priorslee surgery of approximately 1,100sqm will be required to serve the expanding population of Priorslee.”

Dr Bhachu adds that the current Priorslee surgery is “not fit purpose” and the lease ends in July 2026.

“There is urgent need for an alternative surgery premises that meets the needs of the growing population.”

A lack of parking space has also been condemned as “completely inadequate”.

“Elderly patients, disabled patients and parents with young sick children may have to park further away from the surgery and required to walk a significant distance to the surgery for their appointments,” says Dr Bhachu.

Coucillor Paul Thomas (Independent, Priorslee) who also chairs Shifnal and Priorslee Medical Practice says the “proposed surgery occupies an area of 350sqm. This is totally inadequate for and would be smaller than the current 410sqm surgery.

He also called on the current application to be rejected and to “ensure that a suitable proposal is brought forward to address the issues.”

A spokesperson for developer Miller Homes said: “The planning application that has been submitted to include the provision of a new GP surgery is in accordance with the approved masterplan and the requirements of the Section 106 Agreement for the Priorslee scheme.

“The Section 106 Agreement specifically states the size that should be provided for the new premises.

“However, we would be very willing to provide a larger GP surgery if that is acceptable to the Local Authority, with discussions ongoing to address this with the practice and the council.”