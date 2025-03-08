Report details how millions of pounds in developer ‘contributions’ go to pay for projects in Telford and Wrekin

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Infrastructure Funding Statement produced by Telford & Wrekin Council shows that the borough spent £5,641,959 of section 106 agreement money in 2023-24.

It also received £5,296,322 from previous agreements and has secured another £1,393,402.93 from new developments in 2023-24.

The report also says that more than £20 million has been allocated for projects across the borough.

Developer contributions have paid for new equipment at the Princess End Play Area. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Council

It is also holding onto more than £6.4 million for “longer term maintenance”.

But the council has not returned a single penny to developers during the year and has spent £46,060 on making sure that planning obligations are delivered.

The report also details a vast number of projects which have been paid for by developer contributions, including schools, play areas, football pitches, bus stops, traffic improvements, and even a carved wooden bench.

Developer contributions have paid for facility improvements at Leegomery Skate Park. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Council

The projects paid for include £10,408 for road layout improvements near the Telford Park School, £77,448 for an upgrade of the Princess End Play Area and £155,532 for a new football pitch at OD Murphy Playing Fields.

Developer contributions have paid for the creation and improvement of a new football pitch at OD Murphy Playing Fields. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Council

Developers have also stumped up £7,000 for the carving of a ‘Tree of Life’ bench within Apley Woods, some £609,751 as a contribution towards a classroom expansion of Lawley Village Academy and a £483,336 contribution towards the hall extension at the Burton Borough School in Newport.

Creation of the ‘Tree of Life’ bench from a fallen Tree within Apley Woods. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Council

Some £490,992 has been used on paying people to maintain play areas and other revenue items.

Details of how the council intends to spend another £20,357,504 have also been detailed in the report.

Some £93,694 has been allocated for improvements in play provision at the Dale End Park in the Ironbridge Gorge, secured by development at the site of the former Ironbridge Power Station, and £137,161 for sport and leisure facilities at Apley Pool.

Money secured by developing land west of Station Road, Newport has also brought in £175,995 for a new sports pitch southwest of Burton Borough School.

A £1,413,661 contribution for affordable housing in the Newport area has also been agreed from developing land at Wellington Road, in Newport.

Some £528,076 has been earmarked for highway works and junction improvements in the vicinity of an agreed development at Haygate Road.

Council planners also agree to ‘non-financial’ contributions from developers, including the supply of affordable housing.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) asked Telford & Wrekin Council how it ensures that the planning committee, and planning officers, make decisions on applications without being influenced by the funding that could come from approving schemes.

The LDRS was referred to the rules governing planning obligations, which are governed by section 106 of the Town and Country Planning Act 1990.

The law says it “enables a Local Planning Authority to enter into a negotiated agreement to mitigate the impact of a specific development, to make it acceptable in planning terms".

The law states that planning obligations may only constitute a reason for granting planning permission if they meet the tests that are necessary to make the development acceptable in planning terms.