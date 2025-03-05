School’s out for teachers as students take over Newport's Burton Borough
Tables were turned on the teachers of a Newport school when the students staged a friendly takeover.
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Newport’s Burton Borough School has held its fourth annual takeover day on Tuesday, with staff standing aside to allow more than 70 students to take their place.
The students took on a range of key positions throughout the school from pastoral care to PE teacher, kitchen staff and even the principal in the annual tradition designed to help boost leadership, management and decision-making skills.
Last term, students were invited to apply for their preferred roles, with nearly 100 students shortlisted and interviewed by the principal and chair of governors.
Lisa Kane, lead practitioner for teaching and learning who organised the day, said: “This project is an opportunity for all of our key stage three students to go through a selection and interview process, and see what it is like to get into the world of work.