School’s out for teachers as students take over Newport's Burton Borough

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Newport’s Burton Borough School has held its fourth annual takeover day on Tuesday, with staff standing aside to allow more than 70 students to take their place.

The students took on a range of key positions throughout the school from pastoral care to PE teacher, kitchen staff and even the principal in the annual tradition designed to help boost leadership, management and decision-making skills.

Kasey-Mae Thomas and Luca Walker working in catering

Last term, students were invited to apply for their preferred roles, with nearly 100 students shortlisted and interviewed by the principal and chair of governors.

Leo Bickham secured the role of drama teacher

Lisa Kane, lead practitioner for teaching and learning who organised the day, said: “This project is an opportunity for all of our key stage three students to go through a selection and interview process, and see what it is like to get into the world of work.