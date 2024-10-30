Farm run by the same family for 70 years hits the market with 13 acres and 18th century farmhouse

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Rhoneth Farm in Whitcott Keysett, Clun has been in the same family for more than 70 years, but has hit the market today with Halls Estate Agents for offers in the region of £595,000.

Situated in the Shropshire Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, the sale offers a unique opportunity to potential buyers.

The site features a range of useful outbuildings as well as traditional farm buildings and 12 acres of productive and fertile pastureland, and the land boasts good vehicular access alongside an extensive frontage onto the River Clun.

Land at Rhoneth Farm. Picture: Rightmove and Halls Estate Agents

Rhoneth Farm boasts more than 13 acres of land in total, and owners of the property also have "single bank fishing rights" for the river.

The listing says: "The sale of Rhoneth Farm provides a rare opportunity to purchase an unspoilt farmstead, with a 'Listed Farmhouse' which has great potential for conversion and extension, subject to planning approval being obtained.

One of many outbuildings at the farm. Picture: Rightmove and Halls Estate Agents

"It has been in the ownership of the Morris Family for over 70 years and the farmhouse, which is south-facing, has many period features.

"The farm buildings are adjacent to the farmhouse and provide useful storage space and housing for livestock. The land has good vehicular access from the roads/bridleways which adjoin the fields."

Rhoneth Farm has been listed for £595,000. Picture: Rightmove and Halls Estate Agents

The late 17th century/early 18th century farmhouse is constructed of traditional brick and stone with original half-timbering under a pitched asbestos tiled roof.

Its first floor accommodation comprises of a kitchen, a sitting room with a woodburning stove, a living room featuring an open fireplace, a utility room, toilet and side door to a the garden.

The River Clun. Picture: Rightmove and Halls Estate Agents

Meanwhile, upstairs are three bedrooms and a bathroom with an electric shower unit, handbasin and toilet.

Inside the farmhouse. Picture: Rightmove and Halls Estate Agents

Outside, there is a small front garden, while land comprises four permanent pasture fields that "provide good grazing for cattle, sheep and horses, and the majority of the fields are suitable for mowing for grass conservation".

Rhoneth Farm is for sale. Picture: Rightmove and Halls Estate Agents

