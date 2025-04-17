Planners reject ‘too small’ GP surgery plans for huge housing development in Telford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Up to 1,100 homes are being built on land between Castle Farm Way and A5 at Priorslee, with a local centre and a GP surgery at the heart of the new urban extension.

Developers are required to get permission from Telford & Wrekin Council for so-called reserved matters. This week the council refused to grant reserved matters permission.

Council planners say the plans fail to meet the car parking requirement of the development, and a proposed 12m tall 'local centre' would result in a “significant adverse impact on the neighbouring residential properties".

Artist's impression of the centre of the new development being built at Priorslee. Picture: Miller Homes

Planners also say that although a proposed GP surgery “complies with the legal requirements” of an agreement from 2016, the area now needs a bigger GP surgery.

The council has been told by NHS Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin, a current GP surgery for the area, and Priorslee borough councillors Rachael Tyrrell and Paul Thomas that the agreed surgery would be too small.

Councillor Rachael Tyrrell

Telford & Wrekin Council planners said: ”It is evident from the representations made that the size of the medical practice required is now much greater than the figure within the legal agreement.

“Whilst this cannot form a reason for refusal given the legality of the proposal, the local planning authority would support a deed of variation, and revised proposals, to increase the medical practice and the community benefit of any viable medical proposal would form a material consideration in any future decision.”

A spokesperson for main developer Miller Homes said it is endeavouring to find a solution.

The spokesperson said: “Miller Homes remains committed to the delivery of the local centre at Priorslee, and are very aware of the concerns raised in relation to the proposed GP surgery.

“The planning application submitted included the provision of a new GP facility at the size required by the local authority, in accordance with the masterplan approved several years before, in-line with the Section 106 agreement.

“We remain very willing to increase the size of the GP surgery to provide a larger facility that meets the prevailing requirement – as previously stated – but we must also ensure this is considered alongside other competing requirements of the wider Local Centre and Care scheme proposals.

“We are continuing active discussions with the Local Authority while we endeavour to find a solution that works for all of the stakeholders involved.”