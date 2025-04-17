From former pubs to factory units - Birmingham properties up for auction next month
A former boys club is among a string of surplus properties owned by Birmingham City Council that set to go under the hammer at Bond Wolfe’s May auction.
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The former Four Oaks Boys Club, in Wilmcote Drive, Mere Green, Sutton Coldfield, is listed with a guide price of £75,000 + in the livestreamed auction which is set for Thursday May 15.
Gurpreet Bassi, chief executive of Bond Wolfe, said: “The property comprises two buildings, both in need of refurbishment, which may be suitable for redevelopment, subject to planning permission.
“One is a 1,679 sq ft sports hall and the other includes a 2,045 sq ft assembly hall.”
Also in the sale, with a £100,000 + price guide, is a 316 sq ft plot of land at 234 Stoney Lane, Balsall Heath, currently being used as a car park and generating £2,200 per annum in rental income.