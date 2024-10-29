Luxurious Grade II listed former Shifnal farmhouse up for sale - with bread oven & beautiful features

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Village Farm in Sheriffhales, Shifnal has hit the market today (October 29) for offers in the region of £725,000 with Berriman Eaton estate agents.

The four-bedroom property, that is full of character, is a luxurious family home that has been renovated to a "very high specification" and retained features such as beams, fireplaces and a bread oven. The house was once the major farmhouse and farm to the surrounding area, but the former barns and land were later sold off.

Village Farm is for sale. Picture: Rightmove and Berriman Eaton

A beautiful breakfast kitchen sits at the heart of the farmhouse and boasts stylish fittings including a breakfast bar, display cabinets, and an Inglenook fireplace with Brompi log burner and oven. A door gives access to the cellar and a separate utility room has plumbing for the washing machine, sink unit, door to rear and access to the guest toilet and boiler room.

Village Farm's garden. Picture: Rightmove and Berriman Eaton

Meanwhile, the dining room features double doors leading to the rear terrace and a Villager cast iron log burner retaining an original bread oven as well as access into a study/family room featuring patio doors.

The formal sitting room enjoys a log burner and completes the first floor offerings. Upstairs, the spacious landing offers access to all four double bedrooms. The principle bedroom enjoys exposed beam work while there are two house bathrooms - the largest is in a traditional style.

Inside the Grade II listed former farmhouse that offers luxurious living. Picture: Rightmove and Berriman Eaton

Outside and behind electric gates, the driveway extends to a turning area and access to the carport and store. With power and lights, this working space is currently being used as a studio/treatment room.

Inside the Grade II listed former farmhouse that offers luxurious living. Picture: Rightmove and Berriman Eaton

The listing said: "This character home offers inspiring accommodation in the heart of the village. With countryside views, this is a very desirable and convenient location, offering privacy and beautifully presented interior.

Inside the Grade II listed former farmhouse that offers luxurious living. Picture: Rightmove and Berriman Eaton

"Village Farm is privately positioned through an electric gated entrance in the heart of the village and was once the major farmhouse and farm to the surrounding area. The former barns and land were later sold off, whilst the Grade II Listed farmhouse was restored to a very high specification, yet retaining the beautiful beam work, fireplaces and bread oven.

Inside the Grade II listed former farmhouse that offers luxurious living. Picture: Rightmove and Berriman Eaton

"More recently the bathrooms and kitchen have been upgraded with bespoke designs and high quality fittings making this a luxurious home."

Inside the Grade II listed former farmhouse that offers luxurious living. Picture: Rightmove and Berriman Eaton

Further information can be found on Rightmove.