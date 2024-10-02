Plot near Ironbridge with planning permission for seven homes has guide price slashed by £550k

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Last month, a one-acre plot of land off Calcutts Road in Jackfield, near Ironbridge, was listed for auction with a guide price of £1,300,000.

Now, after feedback and offers from developers, the listing agents have reduced the guide price by a whopping £550,000.

The site may seem unassuming, containing just a run-down four-bedroom bungalow, but the agents deem it a "high-value development project" after planning permission was granted for seven new homes.

The plot contains a four-bedroom bungalow. Photo: Rightmove/Harding Green

Government inspectors overturned Shropshire Council's decision to refuse the planning application on the site back in April, giving the go-ahead to plans to demolish the bungalow and replace it with a larger property and six further homes.