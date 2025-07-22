Next-door homes in Sutton Hill can become HMOs despite petition from residents

Jassy Sidhu, of Your Property Ventures, made two applications for certificates of lawfulness for the change of use of both 75 and 76 Smallwood, in Sutton Hill.

A petition with more than 50 names against the plan was submitted to Telford & Wrekin Council, plus around a dozen individual submissions in opposition.

Opponents are concerned about the safety of their children, local community cohesion, a lack of parking and a need for bigger family homes.

“As a single parent, I am extremely concerned for my children’s safety,” one objector wrote. “My youngest plays at the front of my house, along with neighbours' children. This would have to stop.”

They added: “I have lived on Smallwood for 27 years and there is a community atmosphere. Neighbours help each other.

Smallwood In Sutton Hill. Picture: Google Maps

“Community spirit would vanish if further HMOs are put in place. Please focus on helping our community. I do not want my children to live in fear.”

Another respondent wrote: “We need our family estate back. Too much going on these days where you can’t even go for a walk to the shop without being pushed over.”

The number of HMOs in the area is another bone of contention with an objector writing: “We have enough HMOs on this estate and another would only add to the problems we already have.

“Me and my five children are squashed into a tiny three bed house. People are in desperate need of bigger houses not HMOs.”

Other objectors said there are already too many Houses in Multiple Occupation (HMOs) in Sutton Hill, with one adding “the impact on the local area has not been properly considered".

Another objector said there are “no additional parking spaces available in the wider Smallwood area, nor across the car park in Southgate or along Smallwood Road".

“Where, exactly, are the occupants of this property expected to park? Furthermore, HMOs are often associated with increased levels of anti-social behaviour.”

Planning officials used their delegated authority to decide that the “proposed change of use would be classed as Permitted Development” and granted the certificate of lawfulness.

The applicant clarified during the application process that both properties would be for three to six persons.

A valid HMO licence also needs to be submitted to Telford & Wrekin Council.