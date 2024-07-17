Inside 19th-century house for sale which comes with a unique feature
A converted 19th century, and Grade II listed engine house with an attached chimney has hit the market.
This unique property in Crows Nest, Snailbeach, features a twin-tube Lancashire version boiler, and offers commanding views towards mid-Wales, surrounded by an Area of Outstanding Beauty including the Stiperstones Nature Reserve.
Situated less than a mile from Snailbeach - that was built for workers at the local lead mine, Snailbeach Mine - the house adds to a number of preserved properties in the village that includes a Cornish Engine House. Several original buildings from the mine were saved from demolition when Shropshire Council bought the land, and today the site is managed by the Shropshire Mines Trust.
Just down the road, this engine house was converted into a five-bedroom home during 1988 and offers ample living and entertaining space. The property dating back to the early-19th century has been listed with Roger Parry and Partners for offers in the region of £750,000.
The house's entrance features a front aspect window and the original twin-tube boiler. Downstairs also features a spacious sitting room with an open fireplace, a kitchen/breakfast room with granite worktops, and a dining room with an exposed brick fireplace.
Bedrooms on the upstairs and first floor offer pleasant, far-reaching views, and feature two en-suite bathrooms adding to a family bathroom also on this floor.
A top-floor landing that features a skylight leads to the property's fourth bedroom with built-in cupboards, and the house's fifth bedroom can be used as a study and office space.
Outside, the engine house is surrounded by substantial, landscaped gardens, a wrap-around patio and well-maintained lawns. A 'dual-entrance tarmacadam driveway' sweeps through the property's grounds and provides access to a slabbed parking area next to the property's entrance.
The engine house's square-based chimney remains operational and is accessed by a round-headed brick arch. Outbuildings include a large, single brick-built garage that offers covered parking and storage, four brick-built stores with possibility for conversion, and a timber-framed summerhouse.
Further information on the house situated approximately 13 miles from Shrewsbury can be found on Roger Parry and Partners' website.