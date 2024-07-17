Inside 19th-century house for sale which comes with a unique feature

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

This unique property in Crows Nest, Snailbeach, features a twin-tube Lancashire version boiler, and offers commanding views towards mid-Wales, surrounded by an Area of Outstanding Beauty including the Stiperstones Nature Reserve.

Situated less than a mile from Snailbeach - that was built for workers at the local lead mine, Snailbeach Mine - the house adds to a number of preserved properties in the village that includes a Cornish Engine House. Several original buildings from the mine were saved from demolition when Shropshire Council bought the land, and today the site is managed by the Shropshire Mines Trust.

Just down the road, this engine house was converted into a five-bedroom home during 1988 and offers ample living and entertaining space. The property dating back to the early-19th century has been listed with Roger Parry and Partners for offers in the region of £750,000.

The 19th century, Grade II listed engine house with a twin-tube Lancashire version boiler, picture via: Roger Parry and Partners

The engine house offers reachine views over mid-Wales, picture via: Roger Parry and Partners

The house's entrance features a front aspect window and the original twin-tube boiler. Downstairs also features a spacious sitting room with an open fireplace, a kitchen/breakfast room with granite worktops, and a dining room with an exposed brick fireplace.

The attached chimney is still operational, picture via: Roger and Parry and Partners

The engine house's large landscaped gardens, picture via: Roger and Parry and Partners

Bedrooms on the upstairs and first floor offer pleasant, far-reaching views, and feature two en-suite bathrooms adding to a family bathroom also on this floor.

The house's entrance features an original twin-tube Lancashire version boiler, picture via: Roger and Parry and Partners

A top-floor landing that features a skylight leads to the property's fourth bedroom with built-in cupboards, and the house's fifth bedroom can be used as a study and office space.

The kitchen with granite worktops, picture via: Roger and Parry and Partners

Outside, the engine house is surrounded by substantial, landscaped gardens, a wrap-around patio and well-maintained lawns. A 'dual-entrance tarmacadam driveway' sweeps through the property's grounds and provides access to a slabbed parking area next to the property's entrance.

The engine house's large landscaped gardens, picture via: Roger and Parry and Partners

The engine house's square-based chimney remains operational and is accessed by a round-headed brick arch. Outbuildings include a large, single brick-built garage that offers covered parking and storage, four brick-built stores with possibility for conversion, and a timber-framed summerhouse.

A dual-entrance driveway, picture via: Roger and Parry and Partners

Outbuildings including a garage and storage, picture via: Roger and Parry and Partners

Further information on the house situated approximately 13 miles from Shrewsbury can be found on Roger Parry and Partners' website.