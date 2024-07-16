See inside this Grade II listed Shrewsbury house designed by famous architect and now up for sale

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Beaufort House is a gorgeous Grade II listed property set within an exclusive enclave in the heart of one of Shrewsbury's most sought-after residential areas.

Built between 1850 and 1860, and in parts dating back to the 17th century, Beaufort House makes up one portion of The Limes, which was designed and lived in by famous Shrewsbury architect Samuel Pountney Smith. He was renowned for his church architecture, most notably within the town at St Mary's and St Giles, and the architect's success enabled him to start building properties for himself.

Beaufort House has been listed for £1.25million with Knight Frank estate agents.

Beaufort House was designed by famous Shrewsbury architect Samuel Poutney Smith, picture: Rightmove and Knight Frank

Electric gated entrance to the property, picture: Rightmove and Knight Frank

The house is notable for retaining its period features and character, and for its elegant, spacious, and south-west facing accommodation that is ideal for everyday living and larger-scale formal entertaining.

Its original period features include neo-gothic panelling, medieval stained glass windows and encaustic tiling. Beaufort House boasts a wealth of history.

The house has retained its period features including a Medieval fireplace, picture: Rightmove and Knight Frank

A garage offers storage space, picture: Rightmove and Knight Frank

The property within The Limes is approached through electric gates at the end of a 'no-through' road. The property offers driveway parking and a garage, and a garden to the front of the house with established trees that include a rare American tulip tree and a stone folly that Samuel Pountney Smith removed from one of his church works to sit nestled in the grounds of The Limes.

A rear walled garden is another feature of the property. It has been carefully landscaped to provide a tranquil, private space for the house.

Landscaped gardens behind, picture: Rightmove and Knight Frank

A spacious rear garden, picture: Rightmove and Knight Frank

Inside, the front door opens to a portico with a large timbered gable porch and an impressive entrance hall, off which lead two principal reception rooms.

Five bedrooms are laid out over the first and second floors of the house, have all retained their original fireplaces and all enjoy an outlook over established trees in the grounds of the property.

A cellar, accessed from the kitchen, offers additional storage, while Beaufort House's elegant drawing room features a medieval fireplace.

Kitchen area with access to a cellar, picture: Rightmove and Knight Frank

Classy dining room, picture: Rightmove and Knight Frank

The property sits approximately one mile from Shrewsbury town centre.

One of five bedrooms, picture: Rightmove and Knight Frank

A spacious family bathroom, picture: Rightmove and Knight Frank

Further information can be found at rightmove.co.uk/properties/150258716#/?channel=RES_BUY.