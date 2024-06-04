Village pub up for auction at £200,000 weeks after owners warned they would have to close

On May 18 the team at the Plough at Allscott, near Telford, warned that they would have to close their doors due to an increase in costs and gradual decline in visitors. It came just a few months after the pub reopened, in October 2023, under new boss Nick Shuker and his sons Dylan and Gavin Kelly.

The trio were offered the lease last year by owner Malcolm Challoner, but the pub has now been listed for auction with a guide price of £200,000.

Featuring three trading areas, two bedrooms for accommodation, a catering kitchen, gardens, and a car park, the Plough will be auctioned from its premises on Tuesday, July 2, at 2pm.

Posting on social media last month, the team said they wanted the pub to be a 'local meeting point' for the community.

Work had taken place inside the Plough before re-opening last year, and the pub had struck up a partnership with Pizza Da Strada who served food at quiz nights.

However, the team admitted in May that the business has become unsustainable due to a lack of trade, and said they would have to close in "approximately four weeks' time if business doesn't pick up".