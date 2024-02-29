Café with links to 11th century - and possibly a secret passage - on the market for less than £1m
A café with links to 11th century and - possibly - a hidden passage into an ancient castle is on the commercial property market for less than £1 million.
The Poppy House, in Market Square, Bishop's Castle, is a well known family business which continues to thrive in the town, which attracts walkers and cyclists.
The sale of the Grade 2 listed property includes the extensive café/restaurant and a bed and breakfast with four en-suite letting rooms and a three-bed owners' accommodation.
It comes together with the adjoining Bake House which offers a separate two-bedroom cottage and potential for extending the B&B business or family accommodation.
Property agents Halls, of Bishop's Castle, say the Poppy House is steeped in history and is a large rambling building with outbuildings, courtyard and gardens.