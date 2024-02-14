7 stunning converted barns for sale in Shropshire right now

Shropshire being a vast rural county has some excellent locations to move to depending on the needs of families to be close to the very best amenties, be that top rated schools, independent shops or just a place to relax away from the hustle and bustle.

Here are a magnificent seven barn conversions on the market right now.

Just a short drive from Shrewsbury and a cracking local pub

Medley Barns. Picture: Zoopla and Knight Frank

Location: Bomere Heath, Shrewsbury, Shropshire SY4

Cost: £795,000

No. of beds: 5

According to Zoopla, where this property is listed by knight Frank - Shrewsbury, this property is placed on the edge of Bomere Heath and Leaton, Medley Barn occupies a lovely rural position, with a short drive into the county town of Shrewsbury easily accessible.

Locally, the village of Bomere Heath hosts a shop and public house the 'Red Lion' whilst Bomere Heath C of E Primary School is on your doorstep.

Historic charm merged with space and versatility

Zoopla & Daniel James Residential

Location: Red Abbey Lane, Alberbury, Shrewsbury SY5

Cost: £900,000

Number of beds: 5

Agents Daniel James Residential and Zoopla say this property is nestled in the picturesque countryside of Alberbury, Shropshire. The exquisite 18th-century barn conversion seamlessly blends historic charm with modern luxury. Boasting five double bedrooms and five en-suite bathrooms, including an annexe interconnecting through an oak and glass garden room to the main home, this residence offers unparalleled space and versatility.